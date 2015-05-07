(Adds unhappy Canadian reaction, paragraphs 6-7)
By David Dolan
May 7, ISTANBUL Canada risks getting left behind
in a 12-nation Pacific trade deal because it has been reluctant
to negotiate opening its markets, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack said on Thursday.
Vilsack also told Reuters that longstanding disagreements
with Japan over rice exports would not threaten the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and that the United States and
Japan were working toward a compromise.
Canada, like Japan, has been reluctant to put down a final
offer in the talks, over concern U.S. lawmakers could pick apart
agreements afterwards. Canada remains keen to shield its dairy
industry.
Ottawa has so far not put forth a "reasonable offer,"
Vilsack said in an interview in Istanbul ahead of a G20 meeting
of agriculture ministers.
"We are rapidly concluding negotiations with most of the
other countries, and in a sense we really haven't started much
of negotiation with Canada," he said. "You wonder whether there
is sufficient time to complete that negotiation".
The comments irritated Canada's Trade Minister Ed Fast, who
told Reuters in Ottawa that "if Secretary Vilsack wants to
negotiate through the media, that's up to him."
A visibly unhappy Fast added: "We're going to negotiate an
agreement that is in Canada's best interests. That's all I have
to say."
The TPP has been an important part of U.S. President Barack
Obama's strategic shift towards Asia. He has described the pact,
which economists estimate could add nearly $78 billion a year to
U.S. economic output, as the most progressive trade agreement in
American history. He is due to make a high-profile pitch for the
deal on Friday.
Japan has said proposed U.S. "fast track" legislation, which
would speed trade deals through Congress by restricting
lawmakers to a yes-or-no vote without amendments, is essential.
So far, Senate Republicans are largely expected to back the
fast-track bill, while Obama attempts to woo Democrats nervous
about potential job losses.
Rice is also an issue for Japan but one that is not
insurmountable, Vilsack said.
"I don't think you are going to see us say, 'You know what,
we're not going to do TPP because we can't get exactly what we
want on rice,'" he said.
"There's that medium point and I think the folks have been
working really hard to get to that point now."
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by
Andrew Heavens and Ted Botha)