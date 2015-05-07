OTTAWA May 7 A top Canadian official,
responding to U.S. comments that Canada could be sidelined in
talks on a 12-nation Pacific trade agreement, said on Thursday
that Ottawa would negotiate a deal in its own best interests.
Canada has so far resisted making a detailed offer at the
talks, prompting U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to say
time was running out.
"If Secretary Vilsack wants to negotiate through the media,
that's up to him," a visibly unhappy Trade Minister Ed Fast told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)