By David Lawder
| TUNICA, Miss., Sept 15
TUNICA, Miss., Sept 15 Negotiations for a
massive Pacific trade deal will not sink plans for a new U.S.
catfish safety inspection program despite protests that it may
hurt an increasingly popular Vietnamese seafood import, U.S.
officials told Reuters.
Vietnamese negotiators have raised objections to the planned
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program in the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks, calling it a
non-tariff trade barrier.
And U.S. catfish farmers have expressed concerns that the
more rigorous inspection regime would be watered down during
final negotiations. The plan, not yet finalized, would transfer
catfish to the USDA from the Food and Drug Administration, which
has safety responsibility for all other seafood.
But U.S. officials told Reuters that the catfish program
would not be changed in the trade deal's food safety chapter,
which is essentially completed and considered "stable text."
"The catfish statute is the law of the land. USDA is working
toward a final rule, and TPP will not affect that," a U.S.
official said on condition of anonymity because the overall
trade deal is not yet finalized.
The final rules may require Hanoi to erect a parallel
inspection program, similar to those USDA requires for countries
exporting beef, pork and poultry to the United States.
Vietnamese exporters say this could take years and in the
interim, imports of Vietnam's pangasius catfish could be
effectively barred.
The program's survival, at least for now, has given U.S.
catfish growers hope that they can slow a rising tide of
Vietnamese imports they claim are raised with antibiotics and
chemicals banned in the United States to ward off disease, boost
production and lower costs.
"Basically, the imports have taken about two thirds of our
market," catfish farmer Bill Battle said recently as he showed a
Reuters reporter hundreds of acres of former catfish pond beds
that he has drained out of production at his farm in Tunica,
Mississippi.
CATFISH COUSIN
Pangasius, a cousin to the American channel catfish, has
stormed U.S. supermarkets over the past decade, often marketed
as swai or basa, and is now the sixth most-consumed seafood in
America.
A Washington, D.C. Wal-Mart store recently sold a
two-pound bag of frozen U.S. catfish fillets for $13.84, more
than twice the price of the same size bag of swai fillets, with
similar flavor and texture.
Pushed by lawmakers from the southern catfish farming states
of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Louisiana, Congress first
approved the USDA inspection program in 2008 as the industry was
rapidly contracting and shedding thousands of jobs.
U.S. catfish production halved to 334 million pounds in 2013
compared to a decade earlier, while pond acreage fell by over 60
percent.
The industry has argued that the USDA would do more to
ensure that catfish supplies are free of antibiotics, as the FDA
has the capacity to inspect only about one percent of seafood
imports.
A 2013 study by Dutch, Vietnamese and other international
researchers found evidence of antibiotics use at all of the 32
pangasius farms they tested in Vietnam's Mekong Delta.
"We just want a level playing field," Battle said. "We're
not trying to keep the imports out. Bring 'em on. But they need
to meet the same standards."
James Bacchus, a U.S. lawyer representing the Vietnam
Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, said the U.S.
catfish farmers' allegations about pangasius are not based on
science and the USDA program won't survive a challenge at the
World Trade Organization if it goes ahead.
Bacchus, the WTO's former chief judge, said that the program
would be "tantamount to an import ban" if it requires new
inspection procedures that keep pangasius out of U.S. retailers'
freezer cases. His clients are waiting for the final rules and
"are ready to take legal action if and when it becomes
necessary."
The new safety program also has been slammed by some
Republican lawmakers as wasteful, duplicative and the same kind
of food-safety trade barrier that the United States is trying to
eliminate in other countries.
Senator John McCain, a Vietnam War veteran, in May called it
"one of the most brazen and reckless protectionist programs that
I have encountered in my time in the United States Senate."
(Reporting By David Lawder; editing by Stuart Grudgings)