WASHINGTON Aug 7 U.S. trade officials will keep looking into low-priced Chinese imports of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) products, used in air conditioning and refrigeration, after the U.S. International Trade Commission found on Friday that there was a reasonable indication of injury to U.S. producers.

The complaint was filed by the American Hydrofluorocarbon Coalition, whose members include Arkema SA, the Chemours Co, Honeywell International Inc, Hudson Technologies Inc, Worthington Industries Inc and Mexichem Fluor Inc, a subsidiary of Mexichem .

The Department of Commerce is due to hand down a preliminary decision on whether to impose anti-dumping duties on the products by Dec. 2. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool)