WASHINGTON Aug 7 U.S. trade officials will keep
looking into low-priced Chinese imports of hydrofluorocarbon
(HFC) products, used in air conditioning and refrigeration,
after the U.S. International Trade Commission found on Friday
that there was a reasonable indication of injury to U.S.
producers.
The complaint was filed by the American Hydrofluorocarbon
Coalition, whose members include Arkema SA, the
Chemours Co, Honeywell International Inc,
Hudson Technologies Inc, Worthington Industries Inc
and Mexichem Fluor Inc, a subsidiary of Mexichem
.
The Department of Commerce is due to hand down a preliminary
decision on whether to impose anti-dumping duties on the
products by Dec. 2.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool)