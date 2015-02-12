MELBOURNE Feb 12 A legal challenge by the United
States to Chinese export subsidies that takes aim at aluminium
products is set to revive industry concerns that China could cut
a sales tax refund that has boosted exports and eased a supply
shortfall in Asia.
The U.S. on Wednesday launched a legal challenge to Chinese
subsidies supporting billions of dollars of exports across a
wide swathe of industries from steel to shrimp, in the first
step of a World Trade Organization dispute.
Chinese companies in designated export hubs benefited from
free or subsidized services, cash grants and other incentives
which gave their products an unfair advantage, the U.S. said.
Industries covered include advanced materials and metals such as
speciality steel, titanium and aluminium products.
"The Chinese primary metals industry is still alive today
only thanks to forgiveness of debt, subsidies from governments
on electricity bills, low interest loans and so on," Managing
Director Paul Adkins of Beijing-based aluminium consultancy AZ
China said.
The spotlight on aluminium product exports could raise
pressure on Beijing policymakers to kill a value-added tax (VAT)
refund on exports of semi-manufactured products, even though any
action could take years to complete, Adkins said.
"It's not inconceivable for the government to make some
changes to the VAT refund scheme... It's already on
(policymakers') agenda, because they're looking at ways to
support domestic industry," he said. Removal of the refund would
drain metal from the region and support premiums, he added.
China is the world's top producer of aluminium and
semi-manufactured products used in everything from window frames
to beer cans. China adds a 15 percent tariff to exports of raw
aluminium ingot on top of a 17 percent VAT effectively making
the energy intensive metal uneconomic for export.
But exports of semi-manufactured shapes, known as semis,
don't attract the tariff, and are eligible for a refund for most
of the sales tax, making them cheaper for consumption in other
markets.
China's exports of semi-finished products soared to 4.5
million tonnes last year. This tempered a record run for
premiums - the cost consumers pay traders or producers to obtain
metal - in Asia. Some in the industry expect regional premiums
to fall if the trend accelerates further.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE and Krista Hughes in
WASHINGTON; Editing by Alex Richardson)