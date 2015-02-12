(Adds Chinese comment, expert quote)
WASHINGTON Feb 11 The United States on
Wednesday launched a legal challenge to Chinese subsidies
supporting billions of dollars of exports across a wide swathe
of industries from steel to shrimp.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said Chinese
companies in designated export hubs benefited from free or
subsidized services, cash grants and other incentives which gave
their products an unfair advantage.
The request for consultations, lodged on Wednesday, is the
first step in a World Trade Organization dispute. The
administration has also been trying to convince lawmakers, in
particular Democrats, to support a new 12-nation Asia-Pacific
trade deal and a bill to streamline Congressional passage of
trade deals.
"We are equally committed to the decisive, effective
enforcement of our trade rights," Froman told a news conference,
flanked by seven members of Congress, six of them Democrats.
China expressed "regret" at the move by Washington.
USTR estimates suppliers of subsidized services to Chinese
export hub companies received more than $1 billion from the
Chinese government over three years and said some companies
received at least $635,000 in support annually.
China had 179 such hubs called demonstration bases. Exports
from just 16 of them, specializing in textiles, totaled more
than $33 billion in 2012, a USTR official said. Other industries
covered by the program include chemicals, medical products,
metals and hardware.
Louisiana Representative Charles Boustany, a Republican,
said unfairly subsidized shrimp imports threatened the
livelihood of thousands of families in his state.
Representative Jim Costa, a California Democrat who voted
for three major trade deals in 2011, said Chinese export
subsidies had a significant impact on his state's farm exports
and enforcing trade rules was critical to winning support for
trade deals under negotiation.
"If we are going to convince our constituents here in the
United States, American workers, American businesses, that these
negotiations will be good for our country, for the economy and
for the world order of future trade, we have to ensure that our
existing trade agreements are being followed," he said.
The United Steelworkers Union, which opposes the
Trans-Pacific Partnership and planned legislation to fast-track
trade deals, said the move would help establish a level playing
field for workers whose jobs were at risk due to Chinese
subsidies.
China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday defended its policies,
saying the demonstration bases were "important measures" to
promote healthy and stable foreign trade.
"China expresses regret over the United States putting forth
a consultation request, and will appropriately handle it based
on WTO dispute resolution procedures," an unnamed official said
in a statement posted on the ministry's website.
Chin Leng Lim, a law professor at the University of Hong
Kong, said Washington's case fitted a rising trend of using
anti-subsidy action as the new trade weapon of choice. As China
prepares to get market economy status in 2016 under its WTO
accession agreement, it will be harder to bring anti-dumping
cases against Chinese companies.
"When the allegation is unfair subsidization, you've got to
remember that you're not just going after companies abroad for
behaving unfairly. You're going after an entire foreign economy
for being run differently," Lim said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Tom Miles
in Geneva and Michael Martina in Beijing; Editing by Peter
Cooney, David Gregorio and Alex Richardson)