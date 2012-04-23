(Adds details on case)
WASHINGTON, April 23 A U.S. trade panel on
M onday rejected proposed duties on steel wire from China and
Mexico after determining U.S. producers were not harmed or
threatened by the imports.
The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 4-2 to deny
duties in the case filed last year by steel wire companies in
California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan and Oklahoma.
The panel also denied duties last week in two other cases
involving refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico and steel
wheels from China.
Altogether, the ITC rejected duties in three of five cases
filed over two days last year, a development that could make
some industry groups think twice before filing new requests for
import relief.
In the steel wire case, the Commerce Department last month
set duties ranging from 194 percent to 235 percent on imports
from China and from 20.89 percent to 37.69 percent on imports
from Mexico to offset "dumping," or selling in the United States
at less than fair market value.
The department also set additional duties of 19.06 percent
to 223.27 percent on the Chinese steel wire to "countervail"
government subsidies.
Under the U.S. system, the International Trade Commission
must find domestic producers have been materially injured or are
threatened with material injury for anti-dumping or
countervailing duties to take force.
Importers will be refunded bonds or cash deposits they were
required to post based on preliminary duty rates.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan
Grebler)