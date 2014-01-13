WASHINGTON Jan 13 The United States increased
pressure on China on Monday in a dispute over U.S. high-tech
steel exports, accusing Beijing of not complying with a World
Trade Organization directive to drop duties.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said China
continued to use tariffs to effectively block imports of U.S.
grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel, used in the cores
of high-efficiency transformers, electric motors and generators,
despite a WTO ruling in the United States' favor.
"The WTO found that China's duties are inconsistent with WTO
rules. We were right, and China was wrong," Froman told a news
conference.
"Unfortunately, it appears that China has not corrected
those inconsistencies."
The United States brought the steel case in 2010 after China
accused U.S. exporters of "dumping" - or selling at unfairly low
prices - on the Chinese market and levied punitive duties on the
steel imports. The WTO decided for the United States in 2012.
The office said the action to seek consultations with China
over the steel duties marked the first time the United States
had initiated a WTO proceeding to challenge a claim by China
that it had complied with a WTO dispute ruling.
U.S. exports of the specialty steel product, made
by AK Steel Corp of Ohio and ATI Allegheny Ludlum
of Pennsylvania, had been worth $250 million a year
before China imposed duties.
Attorneys for the USTR said they hoped China would bring its
tariffs into line with WTO rules after the U.S. request and a
review by a WTO compliance panel.
Countries can ultimately seek compensation or redress if
trading partners do not comply with WTO rules.