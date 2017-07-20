China says it discussed with U.S. measures to cut steel output capacity

FILE PHOTO: Stacks of rebar await delivery at Shanxi Zhongsheng Iron and Steel in Fenyang, Shanxi Province, China, April 28, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Chinese and U.S. officials discussed cutting excess global steel production capacity and agreed to "active and effective" measures to address the issue, China's embassy in Washington said on Thursday, a day after high-level economic meetings in Washington.

"In this breakout session, the two sides focused their discussion on steel, aluminium and high-tech trade," the embassy said in a statement. "The two sides had in-depth discussion on cutting excess steel production capacity in the world and agreed to active and effective measures to jointly address this global issue."