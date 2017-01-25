(adds comments from China's commerce ministry)
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Monday it made a final finding that bus and truck tires
from China were dumped at below market prices and were unfairly
subsidized.
The department determined final subsidy rates ranging from
38.61 percent to 65.46 percent and antidumping margins ranging
from 9 percent to 22.57 percent, it said in a statement.
In 2015, U.S. imports of more than 8.9 million truck and bus
tires from China were worth $1.07 billion, the statement said.
The International Trade Commission, which must find damage
to U.S. industry for the tariffs to remain in effect, is
expected to release its conclusion on March 6.
China's Ministry of Commerce said the finding was extremely
unfair and gravely harmed China's interests, according to an
article on China's state radio website, citing Wang Hejun, head
of the trade remedy and investigation bureau at the Ministry of
Commerce.
Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co Ltd faces an antidumping
duty of 9 percent and other producers in China face a 22.57
percent rate, the U.S. Commerce Department said.
The Commerce Department calculated final subsidy rates of
38.61 percent for Double Coin Holdings Ltd and 65.46 percent for
Guizhou Tyre Co Ltd. The department established a final subsidy
rate of 52.04 percent for all other producers in China, the
statement said.
The findings result from a probe launched last year after a
petition by the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber,
Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers
International Union.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Additional reporting by Sue-Lin Wong
in Beijing; Editing by Leslie Adler & Simon Cameron-Moore)