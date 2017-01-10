(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to headline
or text)
WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Tuesday it had made a final finding of harm
to a U.S. manufacturer after a Commerce Department probe last
year found some large residential washers were being imported
from China at below fair value.
The ITC decision means imposition of final duties on the
products of up to 52.5 percent.
The investigation followed a petition by Whirlpool Corp
over imports of washers manufactured in China by two
South Korean companies, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and LG Electronics Inc. In 2015,
imports of such washers from China were valued at an estimated
$1.1 billion.
