WASHINGTON, April 22 A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday rejected a push to beef up rules against currency manipulation in a key trade bill, avoiding a clash with the Obama administration and U.S. trade partners.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 15 to 11 against an amendment that would have allowed sanctions against countries that deliberately weaken their currencies to make their exports cheaper as part of a fast-track bill.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech)