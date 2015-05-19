CEDAR FALLS, IOWA May 19 U.S. presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton wants any trade legislation to address
concerns over "currency manipulation," a statement that puts her
at odds with the White House over granting Trade Promotion
Authority (TPA) to the president.
"It needs to try to address the manipulation of currency,"
Clinton said at a roundtable during a campaign stop in Iowa.
The Senate is to vote on TPA this week, a key measure that
will move President Barack Obama closer to enacting a key
12-nation Asia Pacific Trade deal that is part of his diplomatic
pivot to Asia.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by David Chance; Editing
by Alan Crosby)