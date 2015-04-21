WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. Senator Harry Reid,
the chamber's Democratic leader, on Tuesday registered his
strong opposition to free-trade deals and warned senators
against moving too quickly on legislation streamlining the
passage of trade deals through Congress.
Another top Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer, said there was
strong bipartisan support for a measure to discourage China from
currency manipulation that could be part of the "trade promotion
authority" legislation that is being considered by the Senate
Finance Committee on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Susan
Cornwell)