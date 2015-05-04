(Adds background)
WASHINGTON May 4 U.S. Senate Democratic leader
Harry Reid wants to delay legislation granting President Barack
Obama "fast-track" trade negotiating authority needed to
complete a Pacific Rim deal until bills to authorize highway
funding and renew a domestic surveillance program are debated.
An aide to Reid said on Monday he would try to delay the
"Trade Promotion Authority" bill until the other two measures
are handled by the Senate, which could put off the trade measure
until at least June.
Many Democrats in Congress are lining up against the trade
bill, but it might have enough support to eventually pass the
Senate.
While Reid, as Democratic leader, does not set the schedule
in the Senate, he could erect procedural roadblocks that would
make it difficult for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to
move the trade bill promptly through the chamber.
Congress faces a May 31 deadline for renewing funds for
repairing and building new roads, bridges and mass transit
systems.
On June 1, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act
expires. Congress must decide whether to change or renew
provisions dealing with the National Security agency's bulk
collection of Americans' telephone records.
Obama is trying to wrap up negotiations with 11 other
countries on a Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal aimed at
spurring trade among the Pacific Rim countries.
Fast-track authority would allow Obama to reach the deal
knowing that Congress could give only an up-or-down vote and not
amend it.
Reid has expressed deep concerns with such a deal, as have
U.S. labor unions, which say it would jeopardize U.S. jobs in
order to help large corporations.
While there could be enough support among Senate
Republicans, plus some Democrats, to pass the fast-track bill,
its future is more in doubt in the House of Representatives.
