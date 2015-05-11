WASHINGTON May 11 The second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Monday raised doubts that there was enough support among Democrats to propel controversial trade legislation over a procedural hurdle on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Senator Dick Durbin said, "At this point it's very questionable" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, can round up the 60 votes needed to limit debate on whether to formally bring "trade promotion authority" legislation onto the Senate floor. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott)