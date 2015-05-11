WASHINGTON May 11 The second-ranking Democrat
in the U.S. Senate on Monday raised doubts that there was enough
support among Democrats to propel controversial trade
legislation over a procedural hurdle on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Senator Dick Durbin said, "At this
point it's very questionable" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell, a Republican, can round up the 60 votes needed to
limit debate on whether to formally bring "trade promotion
authority" legislation onto the Senate floor.
