WASHINGTON, March 23 Bipartisan legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through the U.S. Congress will probably not be done until next month, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said on Monday.

"We will probably have to wait until we get back but if I can get an agreement before, I will do it," Orrin Hatch told reporters.

Congress goes on a two-week recess at the end of the week.