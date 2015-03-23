CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
WASHINGTON, March 23 Bipartisan legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through the U.S. Congress will probably not be done until next month, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said on Monday.
"We will probably have to wait until we get back but if I can get an agreement before, I will do it," Orrin Hatch told reporters.
Congress goes on a two-week recess at the end of the week. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.