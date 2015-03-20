WASHINGTON, March 20 Software industry
executives urged lawmakers on Friday to pass legislation that
would speed trade deals through Congress and include rules to
ensure data can flow freely across borders.
In a letter to the heads and senior members of
congressional committees responsible for trade, the directors of
lobby group BSA The Software Alliance said software was
increasingly delivered remotely but business models depended on
the ability to move data across borders.
"We are seeing a growing number of countries enacting
measures that restrict cross-border data flows or require data
processing to occur within the nation's borders," the letter
said.
"We urge prompt action on (trade promotion authority) to set
specific goals on open markets for digital trade."
Lawmakers are working on a bill that would allow Congress to
set objectives for trade deals in exchange for a yes-or-no vote,
without amendments.
The letter was signed by senior executives from companies
including Adobe Systems Inc, Apple Inc, IBM
, Microsoft Corp and Symantec Corp.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)