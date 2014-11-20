Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises 3.8 pct
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday set duties on imports of rail and road transport containers from China after finding the goods were sold below cost in the United States.
Under the department's preliminary decision, 53-foot domestic dry containers will face anti-dumping duties of up to 153.24 percent after a complaint from Stoughton Trailers. Some containers, including those produced by China International Marine Containers, face a lower 24.27 percent rate.
In 2013, about $184 million worth of such containers were imported from China.
The duties, which must still be confirmed in a final decision by the Commerce Department and by the U.S. International Trade Commission, would come on top of anti-subsidy duties set in September. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, adding natural gas pipelines and processing infrastructure to its oil and natural gas liquids-heavy portfolio.