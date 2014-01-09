WASHINGTON Jan 9 American automakers on
Thursday urged that rules against currency manipulation be
included in a trade pact being negotiated with Pacific Rim
trading partners.
The American Automotive Policy Council, which represents
Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, said countries
signing the agreement should commit to not manipulating their
exchange rates to gain an unfair competitive advantage.
U.S. automakers worry that Japanese competitors may gain an
edge in the American market, especially if existing trade
restrictions are loosened under the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP), which negotiators hope to finalize in coming months.
If a TPP member breaches the currency rules, tariff benefits
under the pact would be suspended for at least a year, the
automakers said in their proposal.
"The final TPP agreement must include strong and enforceable
currency disciplines that allow markets and not government
intervention to set exchange rates," said Matt Blunt, president
of the council.
Countries negotiating the TPP include Mexico, Canada,
Australia and Malaysia, along with Japan and the United States.
Details of a bill to give the White House fast-track power
to seal free trade agreements, seen as crucial to the success of
the TPP, are due to be announced later on Thursday and are also
expected to include a section on currency manipulation.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)