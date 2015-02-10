(Adds comments from lawmakers)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON Feb 10 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday
vowed to keep pushing for rules against currency cheating in
trade deals as they unveiled bipartisan legislation to stop
America's trading partners from manipulating exchange rates.
The bill comes on top of efforts to include rules against
deliberate weakening of currencies in a Pacific trade agreement
and in upcoming legislation to fast track trade deals through
Congress.
"I believe there is bipartisan opposition to any trade
agreement that doesn't deal with currency," said Republican
Senator Lindsey Graham, a potential 2016 presidential candidate.
Graham joined nine other lawmakers from both parties and
both chambers of Congress in introducing legislation putting
currency manipulation on a par with export subsidies, meaning it
could be offset by import duties.
The top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee said
it complemented efforts to ensure currency rules are included in
the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which the United States is
negotiating with 11 trading partners, including Japan.
"The importance of raising this in the legislation and
within TPP is to put currency manipulation into the mix of trade
negotiations and trade discussions," Representative Sander Levin
told reporters.
Graham, who said he would not support a TPP deal which did
not include currency, said there was "growing support" among
both parties for a stronger U.S. stand on currencies.
The Obama administration is wary of attaching currency
provisions to trade agreements and introducing currency into the
TPP talks, which are close to completion, could set back
progress.
Republican Senator Rob Portman, a former U.S. trade
representative, said he would back the legislation. "Currency
affects trade," he said.
Fred Bergsten, a former U.S. Treasury official, said the
bill was unlikely to have much effect on trade flows if enacted
but that it was nevertheless important to take a stand.
"Currency manipulation is the number one protectionist issue of
the 21st century," he said.
Bergsten and colleagues at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics say trading partners' currency
manipulations have widened the U.S. current account deficit by
$200 billion to $500 billion per year.
The new bill, which stops short of setting a new test for
the U.S. Treasury to determine currency manipulators, is a
streamlined version of earlier legislation that failed to clear
Congress.
It could end up being attached to fast track legislation.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said work was
continuing on that bill and he hoped to introduce it in the
"near future."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu
Nomiyama)