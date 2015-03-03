WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. automakers have written
to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to say the U.S. central
bank need not worry about the impact of adding currency rules to
trade deals.
Yellen warned Congress last week against a bid to crack down
on currency cheats and said adding currency rules to trade deals
could hobble monetary policy.
But the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents
Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles , said the test it suggested for
the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade pact that includes Japan,
would not affect monetary policy.
"Experts agree that the proposal outlined would in no way
impede the Federal Reserve from freely implementing flexible
domestic monetary policies," Council President Matt Blunt wrote
in a letter to Yellen dated March 2.
The Fed, like the Bank of Japan and other central banks, has
loosened monetary policy and bought assets in a bid to boost
growth, actions that can weaken currencies.
Automakers are worried about increased competition from
Japanese cars under the TPP.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Matthew Lewis)