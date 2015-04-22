(Recasts, new throughout, with senators backing rules against
manipulation)
WASHINGTON, April 22 U.S. senators on Wednesday
backed tough rules against currency manipulation by trading
partners as part of a package of trade bills key to sealing a
Pacific trade pact.
The rules backed would punish currency cheating with import
duties, despite warnings from the U.S. Treasury that such a move
could open the door to retaliation against the United States.
A separate provision, approved unanimously by the Senate
Finance Committee, opens the door to restricting government
purchases from nations deemed to be manipulating their
currencies or even blocking them from future trade deals.
That change is supported by the Obama administration.
The changes were approved as part of a trade enforcement
bill accompanying broader legislation to fast-track trade deals
through Congress without allowing lawmakers to amend them.
A committee vote on that legislation, which the White House
sees as critical to concluding the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership, was expected later on Wednesday.
The Senate committee also approved an extension of aid to
workers who lose their jobs due to trade, which Democrats
insisted move in parallel with the so-called fast track
legislation, which also lets lawmakers set negotiating
objectives.
Manipulating currencies to deliberately weaken them can give
nations an unfair advantage in export markets because a weaker
currency makes goods cheaper overseas.
The U.S. Treasury, which issues a semi-annual currency
review, has repeatedly stopped short of labeling China a
currency manipulator, despite complaints from many U.S.
lawmakers and companies that the country undervalues the yuan.
The White House sees the TPP as a counterweight to China's
influence in the Asia-Pacific region and has warned that the
Asian giant will set the rules for trade if the United States
does not move ahead with the TPP.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Leslie Adler)