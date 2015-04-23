WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. lawmakers will press
again on Thursday to punish currency manipulators in legislation
key to closing a Pacific trade pact, despite warnings from the
White House the move could derail a central plank of the
administration's outreach to Asia.
Democrats on the House of Representatives Ways and Means
committee will offer changes to toughen currency rules in a bill
designed to streamline the passage of trade deals through
Congress, according to a document seen by Reuters.
A list of Democratic amendments to be offered during
Thursday's committee debate includes two requiring stronger
currency manipulation measures in the bill, which sets a goal of
directing trading partners to avoid manipulating currencies but
leaves the Obama administration discretion on how to achieve
that goal. Critics say that is not strong enough.
The fast-track bill cleared its first hurdle in the U.S.
Congress on Wednesday after a Senate committee backed a package
of trade measures, including a compromise on currency rules.
Senators voted down a bid to boost currency rules in fast
track but approved two other measures in a separate bill that
would allow import duties on goods from currency manipulators
and for such countries to be blocked from trade agreements.
Fast track would prohibit Congress from amending trade
deals, instead allowing for just up-or-down votes and is vital
to closing the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an agreement that
would link a dozen economies and cover a third of global trade.
The U.S. Treasury has warned that tough currency rules would
alienate trading partners and could derail the whole deal, which
is close to completion.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)