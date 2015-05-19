(Adds comments by U.S. Treasury secretary, details on trade
talks)
WASHINGTON May 19 The United States will press
potential partners in a Pacific trade pact for agreement on
currency policies "in the context of" the trade deal, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.
It was not clear what form this agreement could take as the
negotiators from the United States, Japan, South Korea and other
countries try to reach a Trans Pacific Partnership deal.
Pressure from the U.S. Congress has already led U.S.
officials to broach the sensitive topic of currency with
America's 11 potential TPP partners, Lew said at a conference on
international economic policy.
"It's the reason we can have a conversation with them about
what can we do in the context of TPP on currency," Lew said. "So
we will continue the conversation on a very hard issue like
currency and I think we will achieve something."
Some U.S. lawmakers are pressuring U.S. trade negotiators to
include enforceable provisions over currency in the TPP, which
Lew said could sink the whole deal.
"I don't think there's another country in the world that
would agree to that," Lew said. "So I think it's a poison pill
in terms of getting an agreement on TPP."
