WASHINGTON May 19 The United States will press
potential partners in an Asia-Pacific trade pact for a parallel
understanding on currency policies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Tuesday.
"In my conversations with our 11 negotiating partners I
point to the strong feeling in our country, the strong feeling
in our Congress" over currency policies, Lew told a panel,
referring to Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks.
"And it's the reason we can have a conversation with them
about what can we do in the context of TPP on currency," he
said. "So we will continue the conversation on a very hard issue
like currency and I think we will achieve something."
