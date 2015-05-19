WASHINGTON May 19 The United States will press potential partners in an Asia-Pacific trade pact for a parallel understanding on currency policies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

"In my conversations with our 11 negotiating partners I point to the strong feeling in our country, the strong feeling in our Congress" over currency policies, Lew told a panel, referring to Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks.

"And it's the reason we can have a conversation with them about what can we do in the context of TPP on currency," he said. "So we will continue the conversation on a very hard issue like currency and I think we will achieve something." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)