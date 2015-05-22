BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings says on May 5, co's units entered into loan and security agreement
* Hill-Rom holdings inc says on may 5, co's units entered into a loan and security agreement - sec filing
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Senate on Friday rejected a push to beef up rules against currency manipulation in a key trade bill, avoiding a clash with the Obama administration and U.S. trade partners.
The Senate voted 51 to 48 against an amendment that would have allowed sanctions against countries that deliberately weaken their currencies to make their exports cheaper. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Jason Lange; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Venator Materials Plc files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing