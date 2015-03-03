WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman will brief Democrats in the House of
Representatives on trade issues at a regular caucus meeting on
Tuesday, a person familiar with the planning of the meeting
said, while staff have been invited to a separate meeting at the
White House.
The person said Froman was invited to give a short briefing
as part of the administration's regular outreach to lawmakers on
the 2015 trade agenda, which includes an ambitious Pacific trade
pact and legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals
through Congress.
The caucus meeting normally runs from 0900 ET (1400 GMT)
until about 1000 ET (1500 GMT).
An administration official said Hill aides are expected to
attend a meeting at the White House on Tuesday morning, also as
part of the administration's ongoing outreach to Congress on
trade.
Bipartisan talks are continuing on the final form of the
bill, which would allow Congress to set negotiating objectives
for trade deals in exchange for a yes-or-no vote, without
amendments.
But it faces opposition from some Democrats worried about
the impact of free trade deals on jobs at home, and some
conservative Republicans who do not want to cede the White House
any extra authority.
