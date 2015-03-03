(New throughout, adds details of meeting, quotes from

By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 3 Senior U.S. officials on
Tuesday briefed Democrats in the House of Representatives on a
Pacific trade pact, as the administration pushed to overcome
skepticism about trade deals among members of President Barack
Obama's own party.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman and National
Economic Council Director Jeff Zients updated Democrats on
negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and plans
for further meetings with lawmakers, some of those present said.
"He laid out the subjects in TPP and how we are going to
become engaged in the full caucus in looking at them, where they
are now, and where this administration intends to go," said
Michigan Representative Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the
House Committee on Ways and Means Committee.
"It was useful, the focus should be on the substance of the
TPP and it was essentially ... a turn in that direction."
It was the first meeting with the whole caucus for Froman,
who declined to comment as he left the room.
Trade is a hard sell for many Democrats worried about the
impact on jobs, although the administration has stressed the
benefits of bringing trading partners up to a higher standard on
environmental and labor standards, issues with strong traction
among party supporters.
Levin and others also want the TPP to include rules
punishing currency cheats, while high-profile Democratic Senator
Elizabeth Warren has spoken out against proposed investment
protection rules allowing foreign investors to sue governments.
A Democratic aide said Froman and Zients outlined plans to
hold briefings on issues of concern, including labor and the
environment, intellectual property and digital trade, investment
protections and food safety.
Froman's office was also working with the Democratic
leadership to organize a bigger briefing on trade for lawmakers,
possibly with other senior officials such as Commerce Secretary
Penny Pritzker and Labor Secretary Tom Perez, a person familiar
with the planning said.
Talks are also continuing between Republicans and Democrats
on legislation which would allow Congress to set negotiating
objectives for trade deals in exchange for a yes-or-no vote,
without amendments.
Democrat Senator Ron Wyden, who is pushing for more
oversight for Congress and more transparency, said negotiations
continued "all weekend" but declined to comment further.
"Senator Wyden is looking for some good, 11th hour
concessions that he can get to demonstrate to Democrats that he
has gotten the best deal possible," a Democratic aide said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David
Gregorio)