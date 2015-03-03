(New throughout, adds details of meeting, quotes from attendees)

By Krista Hughes

WASHINGTON, March 3 Senior U.S. officials on Tuesday briefed Democrats in the House of Representatives on a Pacific trade pact, as the administration pushed to overcome skepticism about trade deals among members of President Barack Obama's own party.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman and National Economic Council Director Jeff Zients updated Democrats on negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and plans for further meetings with lawmakers, some of those present said.

"He laid out the subjects in TPP and how we are going to become engaged in the full caucus in looking at them, where they are now, and where this administration intends to go," said Michigan Representative Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Ways and Means Committee.

"It was useful, the focus should be on the substance of the TPP and it was essentially ... a turn in that direction."

It was the first meeting with the whole caucus for Froman, who declined to comment as he left the room.

Trade is a hard sell for many Democrats worried about the impact on jobs, although the administration has stressed the benefits of bringing trading partners up to a higher standard on environmental and labor standards, issues with strong traction among party supporters.

Levin and others also want the TPP to include rules punishing currency cheats, while high-profile Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has spoken out against proposed investment protection rules allowing foreign investors to sue governments.

A Democratic aide said Froman and Zients outlined plans to hold briefings on issues of concern, including labor and the environment, intellectual property and digital trade, investment protections and food safety.

Froman's office was also working with the Democratic leadership to organize a bigger briefing on trade for lawmakers, possibly with other senior officials such as Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker and Labor Secretary Tom Perez, a person familiar with the planning said.

Talks are also continuing between Republicans and Democrats on legislation which would allow Congress to set negotiating objectives for trade deals in exchange for a yes-or-no vote, without amendments.

Democrat Senator Ron Wyden, who is pushing for more oversight for Congress and more transparency, said negotiations continued "all weekend" but declined to comment further.

"Senator Wyden is looking for some good, 11th hour concessions that he can get to demonstrate to Democrats that he has gotten the best deal possible," a Democratic aide said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)