WASHINGTON, July 17 The United States on
Thursday set steep import duties on Chinese chemicals used in
sanitizing water after finding the products were being sold too
cheaply in U.S. markets.
In a preliminary decision, the Department of Commerce set
anti-dumping duties of 210.52 percent on Chinese imports of
calcium hypochlorite, used in chlorinating and sanitizing water.
The duties will hit companies including China Petrochemical
International, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp, Tianjin
Jinbin International Trade and Wuhan Rui Sunny Chemical Co.
The complaint was brought by Arch Chemicals. In 2013,
imports of calcium hypochlorite from China were valued at an
estimated $8.1 million.
The decision is subject to final rulings from Commerce, due
by Nov. 28, and the U.S. International Trade Commission, due by
Jan. 12 2015.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Nick Zieminski)