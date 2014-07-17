(Adds final decision on steel)

WASHINGTON, July 17 The United States on Thursday set steep import duties on Chinese chemicals used in sanitizing water and confirmed duties on high-tech steel from Germany, Japan and Poland after finding the products were being sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.

In a preliminary decision, the Department of Commerce set anti-dumping duties of 210.52 percent on Chinese imports of calcium hypochlorite, used in chlorinating and sanitizing water.

The duties will hit companies including China Petrochemical International, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp, Tianjin Jinbin International Trade and Wuhan Rui Sunny Chemical Co.

The complaint was brought by Arch Chemicals. In 2013, imports of calcium hypochlorite from China were valued at an estimated $8.1 million.

Commerce also set final anti-dumping margins on imports of grain-oriented electrical steel from Germany, Japan, and Poland, affecting companies including Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and JFE Steel Corporation.

The steel, mainly used in large and medium-sized electrical power transformers, will face duties of up to 241.91 percent, in the case of Germany's ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel, a division of ThyssenKrupp AG.

The complaint was lodged by AK Steel Corp, Allegheny Ludlum Corp (IPO-ALGL.N) and the United Steelworkers union.

The calcium hypochlorite decision is subject to final rulings from Commerce, due by Nov. 28, and the U.S. International Trade Commission, due by Jan. 12, 2015. The ITC will make its final decision on the steel duties by Aug. 30. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)