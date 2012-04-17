* Whirlpook says mulling whether to appeal ruling
* Trade panel to vote in two more cases on Thursday
* Steel wheels vote a victory for Zhejiang Jingu Co
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 17 A U.S. trade panel on
Tuesday rejected punitive duties on bottom-mount refrigerators
from South Korea and Mexico and on steel wheels from China in a
blow for Whirlpool and other U.S. manufacturers seeking
import relief.
The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 5-0, with one
commissioner abstaining, that Whirlpool had not been materially
injured or threatened with injury by lower-priced imports from
South Korea and Mexico.
It made that decision even though the U.S. Commerce
Department last month found South Korean and Mexican companies
had been selling in the U.S. market at below-fair-market value
and also had received government subsidies.
Similarly, the trade panel by a vote of 6-0 rejected
combined Commerce Department duties ranging up to more than 200
percent on steel wheels from China.
It is relatively rare for the ITC to reject duties in trade
remedy cases, let alone twice in the same day by unanimous
votes. The decisions could cause U.S. manufacturers to think
twice about bringing new complaints.
The trade panel will vote on duties in two more cases on
Thursday, one involving brightening agents from China and Taiwan
and another on steel nails from the United Arab Emirates.
The United States imported $965.5 million worth of all types
of refrigerators from South Korea and $2.3 billion worth from
Mexico in 2011. Separate import data was not available for
bottom-mount refrigerators at issue in the case.
"Of course we're extremely disappointed by today's ruling
and the implications it has for our U.S. production of
bottom-mount refrigerators," Marc Bitzer, president of Whirlpool
North America, said in a statement.
"We believe the facts clearly demonstrated that dumped
imports of bottom-mount refrigerators from South Korea and
Mexico are causing injury to the U.S. industry," Bitzer said,
adding the company would decide whether to appeal after
reviewing the panel's reasons for its decision.
DUTIES NOT IMPOSED
As a result of the ITC vote, final anti-dumping and
countervailing duties set last month by the Commerce Department
will not be imposed.
Those included a 30.34 percent anti-dumping duty on
bottom-mount refrigerators made by LG in Mexico and
a 15.41 percent duty on the same style of refrigerators that LG
makes in South Korea.
The department also set a 15.95 percent anti-dumping duty on
Samsung's Mexican-made bottom-mount refrigerators and
a 5.16 percent anti-dumping duty on Samsung's South Korean-made
bottom-mount refrigerators.
Samsung welcomed the ITC decision.
"Whirlpool's action in bringing this case simply resulted in
a lengthy investigation that has been costly to the U.S.
taxpayer, the result of which has been to prove that Samsung is
in compliance with U.S. trade law," the company said.
Two other companies that produce bottom-mount refrigerators
in Mexico, Mabe and Electrolux, were also
spared duties as a result of the ITC vote, as was South Korean
manufacturer Daewoo.
The steel wheels decision disappointed U.S. manufacturers
Accuride Corporation and Hayes Lemmerz International Inc
, which last year asked for import relief.
Adam Lee, an attorney with White & Case, represented
Zhejiang Jingu Co, the largest Chinese steel wheel
exporter, in the case.
"We argued that there was no competition between the U.S.
industry and the Chinese imports in the largest segment of the
U.S. market, which is the major truck manufacturers, and today's
vote suggests that the ITC agreed with us," Lee said.
U.S. imports of all types of steel wheels from China were
more than $84.2 million in 2011.