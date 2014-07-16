WASHINGTON, July 16 U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Michael Punke on Wednesday said the United States will not change its domestic energy laws as part of a trade deal with the European Union.

Asked if the United States would free up export restrictions in crude oil, Punke told reporters: "We will not be changing our domestic energy laws in the context of (the U.S.-EU trade deal)."

