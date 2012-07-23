WASHINGTON, July 23 President Barack Obama's new trade enforcement unit is initially looking at obstacles to U.S. exports in about six countries, including China, a top U.S. trade official said on Monday.

Tim Reif, general counsel in the U.S. Trade Representative's office, said in a speech the number of countries coming under scrutiny by the new unit would continue to grow.

Reif also said China was a "special challenge" when it comes to enforcement of trade agreements.