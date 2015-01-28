(Adds reaction from lobby groups, comment from companies)
WASHINGTON Jan 28 A group of U.S. Republican
lawmakers introduced a bill on Wednesday to extend the term of
the U.S. export credit agency for five years past its current
June deadline.
The Export-Import Bank, which provides support to U.S.
exporters and the buyers of U.S. goods, is targeted for closure
by some conservative Republicans who say it usurps the role of
the private sector and provides "welfare" for big business.
The legislation kicks off a likely battle this year between
the Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Services, Jeb
Hensarling, one of the bank's strongest critics, and moderate
Republicans, Democrats and business groups determined to keep
Ex-Im open.
A bill introduced by Tennessee lawmaker Stephen Fincher and
57 fellow Republicans would give the bank five more years, but
also cut its lending cap to $130 billion from $140 billion.
Other changes would increase Ex-Im's risk-sharing with the
private sector, strengthen anti-corruption practices and
increase capital buffers.
"The U.S. Ex-Im Bank has been a job-creator since its
inception, yet it is in dire need of major reforms to ensure its
ability to continue creating jobs at no expense to the
taxpayer," Fincher said in a statement.
"In reforming the Ex-Im Bank, we'll make its practices more
accountable and transparent than ever before."
The Ex-Im Bank has been criticized for aiding big companies
such as Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc, but its
supporters argue it also helps many small businesses that are
unable to get export insurance from private banks.
"Thousands of exporters of all sizes across the country - as
well as their employees and suppliers - need the certainty of a
long-term reauthorization to continue growing and hiring amid
tough global competition," the Exporters for Ex-Im Coalition
said in a statement.
Companies which rely on Ex-Im financing to win projects
overseas say uncertainty about the bank's future is hurting even
firms not directly involved in exporting.
"We have a supply chain of about 7,000 companies in the
United States," David Howell, senior vice president for nuclear
automation and field services at Westinghouse Electric Company,
which has used Ex-Im financing for nuclear power plants
overseas. "They depend on that work."
But the conservative Heritage Action for America said Ex-Im
served special interests.
"A better course would be to allow the Bank to expire and
focus on an agenda that creates opportunity for everyone," said
communications director Dan Holler.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Susan
Cornwell Editing by Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr)