WASHINGTON, Feb 12 - Former top U.S. officials have urged
Congress to keep the Export-Import Bank alive to shore up the
United States' economic and security interests.
In a letter sent to Congressional leaders late on Wednesday,
former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former U.S.
Secretary of Defense William Cohen and 10 other senior figures
said exporters helped spread American values and strengthen its
interests overseas and Ex-Im was an important tool to compete
and secure business in overseas markets.
The export credit agency, which provides support to U.S.
exporters and the buyers of U.S. goods, is targeted for closure
by some conservative Republicans who say it usurps the role of
the private sector and provides "welfare" for big business.
"From our prior experience in government, each of us has
seen how commercial and economic diplomacy have become critical
elements of US national security," said the letter, whose
signatories include former Director of National Intelligence
John Negroponte and previous White House chiefs of staff.
"The involvement of U.S. companies in emerging markets is
fundamentally beneficial to the American economy while helping
to drive growth, prosperity and political stability abroad."
The bank has been criticized for helping to finance
purchases from big companies such as Boeing Co and
Caterpillar Inc, but supporters contend it also helps
many small businesses that cannot get export insurance from
private banks.
The letter said China was expanding its reach in Africa,
particularly through long-term infrastructure projects, and
Ex-Im was a valuable tool to counter competitors.
"Unilateral disarmament has never been considered a viable
defense policy, and we cannot think of a reason why it should be
considered a rational export policy," the letter said.
Other signatories include former U.S. Deputy Secretary of
State Richard Armitage, former U.S. Commerce secretary Carlos
Gutierrez, and former Assistant to the President for National
Security Affairs Stephen Hadley.
Ex-Im won a temporary extension late last year but without
action from Congress, its charter will expire at the end of
June.
Republican lawmaker Stephen Fincher has proposed a five-year
extension that would trim the bank's lending cap but the
chairman of the House committee with jurisdiction over Ex-Im,
Republican Jeb Hensarling is one of the bank's strongest critics
and helps determine which bills come to the floor of Congress.
