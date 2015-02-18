WASHINGTON Feb 18 Clients and supporters of the
U.S. export credit agency will descend on Capitol Hill next week
to urge lawmakers to keep the Export Import Bank open as critics
ramp up efforts to shut it down.
A temporary lifeline extended last year will run out on June
30 unless Congress extends the bank's term, a move strongly
opposed by some Republicans who criticize Ex-Im's support for
firms such as Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc as
corporate welfare.
Conservative group Heritage Action for America launched a
phone call campaign on Wednesday targeting constituents of 31
Republican lawmakers who are backing a bill to extend the bank's
term but trim its lending cap.
"If lawmakers want to honor their mandate, they'll allow the
bank to expire and focus on advancing policies that create
opportunity for all," Heritage Action Chief Executive Officer
Michael Needham said.
Supporters argue the bank's assistance is vital for smaller
businesses that cannot get export insurance or capital
guarantees through private channels.
More than 600 small to mid-sized exporters, manufacturers
and business representatives from 41 states are expected to meet
lawmakers and staff on Feb. 25 to urge them to extend Ex-Im's
mandate.
Randy Barsalou, co-owner of Arkansas-based lumber exporter
BCH Trading Company, said his firm's more than $10 million in
exports was only possible because of Ex-Im support.
"When you go to a commercial bank in the United States as a
small business ... if the receivables are all foreign
receivables, that's where it stops, right there," said Barsalou,
who has meetings lined up with two senators and his local
representative during the two-day visit. "U.S. banks won't lend
against foreign receivables."
The event is organized by the Exporters for Ex-Im Coalition.
Business groups have made long-term reauthorization for Ex-Im
one of their top priorities and want to avoid a repeat of last
year, when a nine-month extension was approved just weeks before
the bank's term was due to run out.
"We wanted to make sure members of Congress were hearing
from their constituents and the companies with a footprint in
their districts and states as they are considering legislation
to try to get in on the early side," said Lauren Airey, director
of trade facilitation policy at the National Association of
Manufacturers.
