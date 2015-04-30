(Adds comments from Representative Hensarling, bank Chairman
Hochberg, details on committee)
WASHINGTON, April 30 Two top Republicans clashed
over the future of the U.S. Export Import Bank on Thursday with
the speaker of the House of Representatives warning time is
running out to decide whether to renew the bank's charter, close
it or reform it.
Republican Speaker John Boehner said he would support any
plan to reform or wind down the trade finance agency that can
win approval from the committee with jurisdiction over the bank,
but he said he is concerned about job losses if the bank closes.
"Listen, I'd support any plan that the chairman can get
through his committee, whether it would reform the bank, wind it
down," Boehner said. "But there are thousands of jobs on the
line that would disappear pretty quickly if the Ex-Im Bank were
to disappear."
Jeb Hensarling, who chairs the House Financial Services
Committee and wants the bank to close when its charter expires
on June 30, signaled no plans to take up any bill to renew the
agency.
A majority of committee Republicans did not support
reauthorization, he told reporters. The panel has 34 Republicans
and 26 Democrats.
"I know of neither Republican nor Democrat chairman of the
House Financial Services Committee that has ever put forth a
bill that was not supported by a majority of the majority."
Hensarling told a committee hearing the bank cost jobs by
supporting the overseas buyers of U.S. goods who in some cases
compete with local firms, such as foreign airlines who use Ex-Im
financing to buy Boeing Co. wide-body aircraft.
But Ex-Im Chairman Fred Hochberg said the bank supports
thousands of U.S. exporters who hire local staff and source
supplies from other U.S. companies.
"Our job is to support U.S. jobs," he said.
The committee's top Democrat, Maxine Waters, urged
lawmakers to sign a petition designed to bypass Republican
leadership and force a vote on Ex-Im. The petition would need
signatures of the majority of House members, or 217 lawmakers.
Boehner's own district in suburban Cincinnati, Ohio, is
adjacent to General Electric Co's main commercial
aircraft engine production facilities, which employ about 7,500
people and benefit from Ex-Im financing for Boeing jets.
Boehner said he has warned Hensarling that the Senate may
act first to reauthorize the bank. He did not say whether he
would put a Senate bill to a vote in the House.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Krista Hughes; editing by Bill
Trott and Cynthia Osterman)