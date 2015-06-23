WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Senate could tie an extension of the U.S. Export-Import Bank to a separate highway bill, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

The Export-Import Bank will shut on June 30 if its mandate is not renewed, and lawmakers who support keeping it open are searching for ways to push the needed legislation through Congress. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)