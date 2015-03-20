(Updates with official introduction of bill, quote, reaction)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 19 A bipartisan plan to save
the U.S. Export-Import Bank seeks to extend the bank's term
until 2019, increase lending to small businesses and overturn
limits on coal-fired power plant projects.
The bill, introduced on Thursday, seeks a balance between
conservatives who want to close the export credit agency, other
Republicans who want reforms, and many Democrats who prefer a
longer-term mandate and an expansion of the bank's activities.
"We have been playing chicken with reauthorization for far
too long, we need to get it done," said Democrat Heidi Heitkamp,
one of four Democratic and four Republican senators backing the
bill.
Republican Mark Kirk said the bill had brought together
senators "who agree that American businesses, large and small,
cannot unilaterally disarm against our global competitors."
The bill may give supporters of Ex-Im, which provides
support for U.S. exporters and the buyers of U.S. goods,
leverage to push ahead with extending the bank's mandate, which
currently expires on June 30.
It would cut the bank's lending cap to $135 billion, from
$140 billion, and boost the share of small business support to
25 percent from 20 percent.
"Discrimination" based on industry and energy source would
also be banned, which a Democratic aide said would end
restrictions on the bank's financing for coal-fired plants.
Coal is a sensitive subject for Democrats, and could be a
deal breaker for some members. Friends of the Earth senior
program manager Doug Norlen said fossil fuel projects,
especially coal, hurts communities by polluting air and water,
harming human health and fostering corruption.
But Senator Joe Manchin, a co-sponsor and Democrat from
coal-producing West Virginia, said the bill would allow clean
coal technologies to be exported.
Ex-Im bills introduced in the House of Representatives have
support from more than half that chamber's lawmakers, but face
opposition from Jeb Hensarling, a Republican who chairs the
House committee responsible for the bank and is influential in
determining which bills come up for a vote.
Critics charge that Ex-Im's support for overseas buyers of
U.S. goods, such as Boeing Co planes, gives foreign firms
an edge over U.S. competitors.
The Senate bill includes some reforms suggested in the
House, including regular reviews of fraud controls and the
appointment of a chief ethics officer.
The other supporters are Democrats Joe Donnelly and Mark
Warner and Republicans Lindsey Graham, Roy Blunt and Kelly
Ayotte.
