WASHINGTON, March 20 The White House said on
Friday it is committed to ending government financing for most
coal-fired power plants overseas, a day after a bipartisan bill
proposed overturning limits on coal-fired plant projects by the
U.S. Export-Import Bank.
"The administration is strongly committed to the long-term
reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank," said White House
spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman.
"We are also fully committed to ending public financing for
the most polluting power plants overseas, except in the poorest
countries, and oppose language that would hinder implementation
of the president's Climate Action Plan," Friedman told Reuters.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Krista Hughes; Editing by
Bill Trott)