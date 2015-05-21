PrivateBancorp shareholders approve takeover by Canada's CIBC
TORONTO, May 12 PrivateBancorp shareholders on Friday voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to hold a vote in June to renew the Export-Import Bank's charter before it expires at the end of that month, Democratic Senator Patty Murray said on Thursday.
Murray, speaking to reporters outside the Senate chamber, said McConnell made the pledge ahead of a procedural vote that advanced "fast-track" negotiating authority for a major Pacific-rim free trade deal.
Some Democrats and one Republican senator had vowed to block the trade promotion authority vote until they received a commitment for a vote on renewing the Ex-Im Bank charter. (Reporting By Anna Yukhananov and David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016