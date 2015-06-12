WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday supported "fast-track" trade negotiating authority for the White House in a symbolic vote that does not change the fact that the legislation, at least for now, will not progress into law.

Lawmakers voted 219-211 in favor, but the bill was doomed by an earlier failure of a companion measure on aid for workers hurt by trade. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Doina Chiacu)