BRIEF-Legg Mason announces appointments to executive committee
* Appoints Frances Cashman, John Kenney, Patricia Lattin to executive committee
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday supported "fast-track" trade negotiating authority for the White House in a symbolic vote that does not change the fact that the legislation, at least for now, will not progress into law.
Lawmakers voted 219-211 in favor, but the bill was doomed by an earlier failure of a companion measure on aid for workers hurt by trade. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Finning International Inc- to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: