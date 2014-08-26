WASHINGTON Aug 26 Exports of ferrosilicon from
Venezuela do not harm U.S. producers, the U.S. International
Trade Commission said on Tuesday, ending a bid to slap import
duties on the products.
U.S. producers Globe Specialty Metals and CC Metals
and Alloys had lodged a complaint alleging the products, used as
an alloying agent in the production of steel and cast iron, were
being sold too cheaply in the United States, or dumped.
The Department of Commerce had set duties of 22.84 percent
on the products, but these will now be dropped.
In 2013, imports of ferrosilicon from Venezuela were valued
at about $43.3 million.
