WASHINGTON, July 25 The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday confirmed final import duties on ferrosilicon from Venezuela and found no dumping of products from Russia, upholding an earlier decision.

Final dumping margins on ferrosilicon, used as an alloying agent in the production of steel and cast iron, were set at 22.84 percent, slightly lower than preliminary levels.

U.S. producers Globe Specialty Metals and CC Metals and Alloys had lodged a complaint alleging the products were being sold too cheaply in the United States, or dumped.

In 2013, imports of ferrosilicon from Russia were valued at about $117.5 million and from Venezuela about $43.3 million.

The International Trade Commission is due to make its final decision in the case by Sept. 7. (Reporting by Krista Hughes, editing by G Crosse)