By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, April 3 The United States pressed
Japan on Thursday to open its farm and auto markets to overseas
competition and said it could not expect special treatment in a
Pacific trade pact covering one-third of global imports and
exports.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told U.S. lawmakers
that Japan's reluctance to lower trade barriers was holding up
agreement on the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, which
would stretch from Asia to Latin America.
Despite intense talks between the United States and Japan,
the two biggest economies in the negotiations, Japan has yet to
come forward with an offer to close the gaps on trade in farm
goods and autos.
"It's time for Japan to step up to the plate," Froman told
the House Ways and Means Committee during a three-hour hearing
on the U.S. trade policy agenda.
Washington's frustration at the slow progress in formal
negotiations on the TPP, a centerpiece of President Barack
Obama's push to expand the United States' presence in Asia, is
growing as talks enter their fifth year.
Japan was the last to join in 2013. The move raised the
stakes for all participants given the size of Japan's economy,
but some say it was premature given the country's desire to
protect its rice, wheat, beef, pork, dairy and sugar sectors.
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a Republican,
said Japan should be cut out of the talks if it is not ready to
make the necessary commitments.
Froman said such a decision was up to Japan, but that one
country could not refuse to negotiate on sensitive issues while
others put up more ambitious offers.
"All the other countries are waiting for Japan to play its
appropriate role in these negotiations, and once the market
access piece falls into place we expect to be able to resolve
the other issues," Froman said.
Obama is expected to press the case for an ambitious TPP
deal with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a visit to
Japan later this month, but USTR officials have played down
expectations for a breakthrough.
Two rounds of U.S.-Japan talks on agriculture and autos in
the last week made little progress. Acting Deputy U.S. Trade
Representative Wendy Cutler will visit Tokyo from April 7 for
further negotiations ahead of Obama's visit. A further round of
broad TPP negotiations is penciled in for May.
Japan's deputy chief trade negotiator, Hiroshi Oe, said on
Friday the United States also had to show some flexibility.
TIMETABLE SLIPPED
The United States had hoped to complete the TPP, which
includes Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Malaysia and others, by
the end of last year but the timetable has now slipped to some
time in 2014.
Aside from Japan, Froman said, one of the biggest challenges
was intellectual property protection for biologics, medicines
made from a living organism or its products and used in the
prevention, diagnosis or treatment of cancer and other diseases.
The United States is seeking 12 years of protection, but
other TPP countries either have no protection at all or have
protection for shorter periods, and a consensus has not yet
emerged, he said.
Some trade experts say the U.S. negotiating position is
weakened by opposition in Congress, especially among Obama's
Democrats, to granting the White House power to fast-track trade
deals and put them to lawmakers for a yes-or-no vote, without
amendment.
Critics say the TPP will hurt U.S. industries and jobs by
encouraging factories to move production to cheaper locations
offshore and inhibit lawmakers' freedom to design policies
suitable for local conditions.
Froman said he was ready to work with Congress on fast-track
authority and also to renew the Generalized System of
Preferences, under which the United States gives developing
countries duty-free access on a range of goods. This would help
Ukraine, he said, in response to a question about the U.S.
reaction to Russia's annexation of the country's Crimea region.
Froman also said the United States was waiting for the
outcome of elections in India to tackle complaints over
intellectual property rights from U.S. businesses upset about
Indian companies that produce cheap generic versions of
medicines.
