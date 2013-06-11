By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 11 The Senate Finance Committee
on Tuesday approved the nomination of White House chief
international economic affairs adviser Mike Froman to be U.S.
trade representative, setting the stage for full Senate
approval.
Froman is President Barack Obama's third cabinet nominee to
receive committee approval this week. The Senate Commerce
Committee on Monday approved the nominations of Charlotte, North
Carolina, Mayor Anthony Foxx to be transportation secretary and
billionaire Chicago businesswoman Penny Pritzker to be commerce
secretary.
Last week, the Senate Banking Committee backed Fred Hochberg
for a second term as president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a
non-cabinet post that has played a key role in supporting
Obama's goal of doubling exports.
So far, no senator has threatened to block any of the
nominations, which all moved through the committees with strong
bipartisan support.
However, the influential conservative group Club for Growth
has urged senators to delay action on the Hochberg nomination in
the hope that doing so would shut down the Ex-Im Bank, which it
sees as a form of "corporate welfare."
Hochberg's term expires in July, as do the terms of two
other Ex-Im board members, potentially leaving the bank without
a quorum to approve new transactions.
Froman already has a leading role in crafting U.S. trade
policy. Last weekend, he attended the informal summit meeting in
California between Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and
next week he will join Obama for a meeting of the leaders of the
G8 industrialized countries in Northern Ireland.
If confirmed by the full Senate, as expected, Froman will
replace Ron Kirk as the top U.S. trade negotiator in March. Kirk
left the administration in March after four years in the job.
Froman would take over the position as the United States
tackles a huge trade negotiation with 11 other countries in the
Asia Pacific region and prepares to start another with the 27
nations of the European Union.
During his confirmation hearing last week, Froman pledged to
work with Congress to win renewal of "trade promotion
authority," which expired in 2007.
That legislation would allow the White House to submit trade
agreements to Congress for straight up-or-down votes without any
amendments, and give lawmakers the opportunity to set
negotiating objectives for the two pacts.
