WASHINGTON Feb 18 The United States will boost
its network of trade advisers to give a stronger voice to public
health, development and consumer safety experts, U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday.
In a speech aimed at combating domestic opposition to free
trade deals, Froman said increasing exports created more and
better-paying jobs and urged Americans to get behind the
Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP.
The TPP, currently being negotiated among 12 Pacific Rim
countries, is under fire from interest groups ranging from
unions and environmental lobbyists, who fear an erosion of U.S.
standards, to conservative Republicans wanting a bigger role for
Congress in deciding trade priorities.
"Skeptics need to assess what a world without TPP would
mean," Froman said in a speech at the left-leaning Center for
American Progress think tank.
"The world without TPP is a world with lower labor
standards, weaker environmental protections and fewer
opportunities for job growth."
Froman said a new public interest panel would be added to a
network of trade advisory committees that already includes
groups representing issues like labor, the environment, and
industry sectors.
All advisory committee members have access to the text of
U.S. negotiating proposals.
Lobby groups said the balance of the advisory committee was
still skewed toward commercial interests and the change would
not help educate the public due to confidentiality constraints
for those sitting on the committees.
"The public has zero access to negotiating texts - even
though corporations and the countries with whom the U.S. is
negotiating do - and is therefore handcuffed in making
meaningful suggestions," said Robert Weissman, president of
Public Citizen, which is part of a campaign against the TPP.
Froman also urged Congress to move forward with giving the
White House power to fast-track trade negotiations.
Several senior Democrats have balked at a bill currently
before Congress that would allow the Obama administration to
submit free trade agreements to lawmakers for an up-and-down
vote, without amendments. Some Democrats are working on an
alternative version with stronger provisions against currency
manipulation and more worker safeguards.
"We are eager for Congress to step forward and update its
role in trade negotiations, to make clear which members or
committees should be involved, how those consultations should be
conducted and what rules of transparency should apply," Froman
said.
