WASHINGTON Jan 21 The United States' top trade
official on Wednesday said the nation needs fast-track authority
so that its trading partners have confidence when they make a
concession, adding that the power is not designed to rush
agreements through Congress.
"The one thing about so-called 'fast track' is that there is
nothing fast about it," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman
said in a speech
Fast-track, or trade promotion authority, allows for several
months between the administration giving notice to Congress that
it plans to sign a trade deal and approving that deal, he said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editingby Susan Heavey)