WASHINGTON, April 29 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate committee responsible for trade said on Wednesday he will
fight to keep lawmakers from adding tough rules against currency
manipulation to legislation meant to ease passage of a Pacific
trade pact.
Orrin Hatch, the Utah Republican who heads the Senate
Finance Committee, said he wanted the "fast-track" trade
legislation to pass the full Senate in its original form. Some
lawmakers want to add currency rules and another change that
backers of the trade deal have dubbed a "poison pill".
Hatch also aimed to strip out an amendment passed by the
Senate panel which would disqualify trade deals with countries
deemed soft on human trafficking from the special procedures
designed to speed deals through Congress. The list of offending
countries includes Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) member
Malaysia.
If it passes, the legislation would require to Congress to
vote up or down on trade deals like the TPP, linking 12 nations
from Japan to Chile. Without fast track in place, lawmakers
would be able to amend the trade pact, possibly sending U.S.
officials back to the negotiating table.
"We are going to try to keep amendments out because what we
have, basically I think would be accepted by these countries and
would be accepted by the House (of Representatives) as well,"
Hatch said on the sidelines of a Politico event.
Hatch said during the event it would be "catastrophic" if
the TPP was scuttled because of a push to allow sanctions
against trading partners who deliberately weaken their
currencies to make their exports cheaper. He said currency
concerns could be addressed in other ways.
The U.S. Treasury has warned that such rules in the
fast-track bill, which allows lawmakers to set negotiating
objectives, could derail negotiations.
Many lawmakers are angry about the impact of past currency
interventions by TPP partner Japan and by China, although a bid
to insert currency rules in the bill as it was being debated by
the Senate committee failed.
Republican Rob Portman, who is under pressure from Democrats
over his support for free trade in his 2016 re-election
campaign, is expected to push again for tough currency rules
when the bill comes before the full Senate, likely in May.
Hatch hoped no Republicans would vote against it simply
because they oppose President Barack Obama, saying that would be
"cheap politics."
